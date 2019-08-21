Albany man convicted in 2017 bank robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a two-day trial, an Albany man was convicted in the Renasant Bank robbery on North Westover Boulevard in November of 2017, according to Charles Peeler, the United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Peeler’s office released that Shataz Hampton, 25, was found guilty of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm Tuesday.
Hampton, along with his co-defendant Kamilyah Whitlock, 25, of Albany, were both charged in the armed bank robbery of the Renasant Bank on North Westover Boulevard on November 6, 2017.
During the robbery, both were covered in dark clothing and were wearing ski masks over their faces. The FBI and Albany Police Department reached out to the community to help identify the robbers.
There were more than a dozen customers and employees inside the bank at the time, Peeler’s office reported.
In February, Whitlock was convicted by a jury of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 4.
Hampton’s sentencing date has not yet been set.
“The citizens of Southwest Georgia will not stand for violence in their community. With this final conviction, both offenders will be held accountable for their crimes” said Peeler. “I want to thank the investigators with the Albany Police Department and the FBI for their work in this case.”
The possible maximum sentence for bank robbery is 25 years, while brandishing a firearm has a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.
