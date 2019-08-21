ABAC students get good meals, clothes with ‘The Closet Pantry’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Every college student knows the struggles of finding a decent meal after the cafeteria is closed.
At Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC), the school is keeping students fed as well as giving them the necessary tools for success.
“So right now we are standing in our food pantry, clothing closet sponsored by the Residence Hall Association here on campus. It is a student led organization that has hosted this space for about two years. They saw a need for it for students with food insecurities,” explained ABAC Resident Life Coordinator Sarah Herring. “So these are students that live on campus that just noticed there was some talk and need for food on campus.”
Herring also said the pantry is open to every student at ABAC and is free for all.
“Spaghetti, tuna, hot chocolate. Very interesting foods that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from college students. We don’t need anymore Ramen, we’ve got plenty of Ramen. But they like macaroni and cheese, and they like fruits and vegetables through the cans, too,” Sarah said.
ABAC students said the pantry is very beneficial.
“I feel that it is necessary, especially now-a-days with students, you never know their source of income or how they might be coming to college. So the food pantry is a great addition to ABAC and us as a student body,” said ABAC student Sophia Suarez.
“They can get different canned items and non perishable items like food items. Then there is also like different clothes like business attire,” said Bryce Phillips, another ABAC student.
Students said that with organization fairs and interviews coming up, they will definitely be visiting the pantry soon.
