Seminole County ready for return to glory

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - 4 days.
That's all that's left before our first locker room report.
And we are almost done with out high school football previews.
Tuesday, it’s the Indians turn.
For Seminole County, it’s a chance to find their former glory.
From 2011 to 2013, the Indians took home the region title and found the quarterfinals.
Now with a new head coach, the Indians hope he will lead them back to the promise land.
“It’s not been bad," said Seminole County head football coach Trey Woolf. “It’s been a transition. Coaches always do things different. We just need a few more and they’re not here but we’ll work with what we got. Still really trying to find the strength of this team. It should be, I hope, up front. Because I think, when your better up front is when you can have a pretty good football team. Hopefully, when these seniors get in the groove of things, they can be the strength of our football team. Those linemen.”
The Indians will look to start the season off with a win.
They face Bainbridge on Friday.
