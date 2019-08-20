Seminole County ready for return to glory

“It’s not been bad," said Seminole County head football coach Trey Woolf. “It’s been a transition. Coaches always do things different. We just need a few more and they’re not here but we’ll work with what we got. Still really trying to find the strength of this team. It should be, I hope, up front. Because I think, when your better up front is when you can have a pretty good football team. Hopefully, when these seniors get in the groove of things, they can be the strength of our football team. Those linemen.”