New car helps Americus woman drive son to medical treatment

“So he has a medical condition called juvenile dermatomyositis and with that, he has to go up there for five hours and get meds. He has to be on machines for five hours and then having to get up at 2 and 3 o’clock in the morning to get ready for the transportation to come and then we’re getting back home about 5 or 6 in the evening, so that’s like a whole 12 or 13 hours that we were gone within a day,” said Myers.