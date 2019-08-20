New car helps Americus woman drive son to medical treatment

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus single mother was given the blessing of a lifetime, a car.
“It was like, everybody was saying surprise and I turned and went the opposite way and I started thanking God because that’s all I could think of,” said Lakeshia Myers.
Until March, Myers didn’t have a car.
Before then, she only had public transportation to get her and her son to and from Atlanta for his medical needs.
It’s a journey the two of them have made together twice a month since 2017.
“So he has a medical condition called juvenile dermatomyositis and with that, he has to go up there for five hours and get meds. He has to be on machines for five hours and then having to get up at 2 and 3 o’clock in the morning to get ready for the transportation to come and then we’re getting back home about 5 or 6 in the evening, so that’s like a whole 12 or 13 hours that we were gone within a day,” said Myers.
Senior Pastor Courtney Moore and the members at Kingdom of Heaven Ministries have been using some contributions to give back to those in the church who need it most.
“They updated me on her story and what she had to do, catch a van back and forth to Atlanta for her son for a medical condition, so I said she would be a great candidate for it,” said Moore. “It’s just in our heart and it’s our mandate that Christ left us. It’s a joy for me to see the reaction of the people and knowing that we’ve met a need.”
Myers has been using her new car for about six months now. She said she is thankful for her ministry and the powers above for gifting her and her son with their ride.
“It’s not often that you see a church that will actually go to that measurement of blessing you with a car, you know,” said Myers.
