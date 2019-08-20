2nd Annual Moultrie-Colquitt County Career Fair happening Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 25 businesses will come together to show what jobs are available in Colquitt County Wednesday.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce’s second annual career fair will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center, City of Moultrie and Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority are just a few of the businesses registered to participate in the career fair.
Chamber Director Tommy Beth Willis said to be able to hold this fair shows growth in the city’s economy.
“We’re proud to see that as our economic and business community continues to grow, our workforce will grow as well. That just means we’re headed toward having a stronger community as well as a stronger economy,” said Willis.
The career fair will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and will be hosted at the Southwest Georgia Community Action Center.
