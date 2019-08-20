Men sentenced in 2018 East Albany lounge shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men entered guilty pleas and another person was acquitted of all charges in the death of a Dougherty County man gunned down at Big Daddy’s Lounge last June.
Aretavius Washington’s family members cried during the entire hearing. One person was taken into custody and another had to be excused due to several outbursts over the sentences.
They were upset the no one would go to prison on murder charges.
Prosecutors believe Jeff Cauley Sr. shot and killed Washington outside the East Albany lounge.
Cauley pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, 10 years on probation and must pay a $5,000 fine.
Chris Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to two years in prison and eight years of probation.
Matthew Bridges was acquitted on a possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Prosecutors said that in 2018, both Cauley and Washington got into an argument inside the club.
Investigators said Cauley was kicked out, but waited for Washington and then followed him to his car. That’s when they said Cauley and Washington shot at each other outside the club.
Both were injured.
Attorneys said Bridges was seen with Cauley with a gun, but they were unable to prove he had the weapon during the hearing.
Prosecutors believe Davis, who was with Washington, shot at Cauley and Bridges nearly 30 times when the two men pulled off.
Davis was given credit for time served.
Prosecutors said he will only spend about a year in prison. He was also given leniency as a first-time offender.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.