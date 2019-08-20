Meeting planned in Albany to discuss gangs, violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany said they need everyone’s attendance at this week’s Gang Task Force meeting.
A non-profit organization, called SOWEGA Rising, recently reorganized the civilian group.
After the latest shootings, they hope to have new conversations about gangs and crime.
They want to look at where the crimes are happening and who's committing them.
They hope this will combat crime immediately.
“Who are these people? What are some of the social, ecological factors related to crime in this community? What are families doing? What can we do about poverty because some of those things are the reasons why people go to crime in the first place,” said James Pratt Jr., a community member.
All of those questions will be answered at the meeting Thursday.
That meeting will be held at the government center on Pine Avenue and will start at noon.
