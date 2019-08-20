Loved ones of victim speak out after father, son charged with his murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man’s loved ones are speaking out after a father and son were charged with his murder last week on Cherry Avenue.
Kawoski Newberry’s godsister said she’s happy with how quickly the men were found and charged.
Police said Willie Mobley, 40, and his son, Jacorie Mobley, 22, have both been charged in the death of Newberry, who was 20-years-old when he was killed.
Newberry was found dead from a gunshot wound around 8 a.m. Wednesday on Cherry Avenue.
Willie and Jacorie were charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Newberry’s godsister sister said she saw him just two weeks before his death. She said he had a small baby and doesn’t understand why someone would shoot him.
She didn’t want to be seen on camera, but she said she wants all gun violence to stop across the county.
“That’s my godbrother, and it’s very close to home and it’s hitting home. You know, it’s a lot of killing and then they young. And I feel like the community need to do better as far as the kids. We need to do better as far as coming together,” said Newberry’s godsister.
She said she also wants justice for Quamiya’s Jones’ death, adding that she feels for the Jones family and wants justice in both deaths.
WALB News 10 is working with the district attorney to find out how the father and son duo played a role in Newberry’s death.
Witnesses said they saw Quamyia Jones’ final moments before she was gunned down in South Albany nearly two weeks ago.
According to a report released Monday by the Albany Police Department, two witnesses said they saw Jones and another person standing near Jones’ car on Highland Avenue.
They said a newer model gray Hyundai Elantra pulled up to Jones. One witness told police he could hear the people inside the car ask for Jones’ phone number.
They said the Hyundai then drove off before speeding back moments later.
Witnesses said that was when shots were fired at Jones and the person with her.
Police have not named a suspect in this case. They are still looking for more information on a 2018 gray Elantra, which police believe was stolen from somewhere on Julia Avenue.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
