Lee Co. senior raising awareness for Alzheimer’s in honor of grandmother

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County High School senior is continuing to bring awareness about a deadly disease.
Rhiannon Belcher lost her great grandmother to Alzheimer’s disease around the time she entered high school.
Belcher said she wanted to do something for her grandmother, Vivian Belcher, who passed away from Alzheimer’s.
“I knew what I am capable of and I knew I could do it so I’m not the one to just let it happen, I’m the one that wants to make a difference,” Belcher said. "At the time I wasn’t really aware of all that Alzheimer’s impacted everybody but then I learned throughout my four years that everyone you know has been impacted by it somehow. So that’s why I started the ‘Purple Out.’ I wanted to remember my grandmother but also make sure that the community around me was aware.”
Belcher is keeping her grandmother’s memory alive by asking hundreds at her school to wear purple on Sept. 13 to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s.
It's something she has been doing for several years now.
Belcher said she has raised over $10,000 and through many events, brought awareness in the classroom.
“Everyone comes out, wears purple the football team had like purple stickers, dance line, color guard, band they all wore purple things to show support,” Belcher said.
Many would think it’s a badge of bravery for a high school student to take on this challenge of bringing awareness to the sixth leading cause of deaths in the U.S., however, Belcher doesn’t.
Belcher continues fighting a fearful disease with a fearless face and remembering her grandmother among hundreds while wearing the color purple.
“Purple Out” raises awareness and funds for Albany’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.