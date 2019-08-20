Lee Co. senior raising awareness for Alzheimer’s in honor of grandmother

“I knew what I am capable of and I knew I could do it so I’m not the one to just let it happen, I’m the one that wants to make a difference,” Belcher said. "At the time I wasn’t really aware of all that Alzheimer’s impacted everybody but then I learned throughout my four years that everyone you know has been impacted by it somehow. So that’s why I started the ‘Purple Out.’ I wanted to remember my grandmother but also make sure that the community around me was aware.”