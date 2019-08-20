Lee Co. not seeing any out-of-county pets come into animal shelter

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Lee County Animal Shelter staff said they haven’t gotten any animals from outside the county recently.
WALB reported that people have brought in pets from other counties to the shelter in Lee County.
Staff said this became problematic for a number of reasons.
One of the problems was overcrowding at the shelter.
Shelter Manager Jackie Grigg said only animals from Lee County have been coming into the shelter lately.
“Not here lately, we haven’t,” Grigg said. "Seems like all of them are coming from Lee County now.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.