Lee Co. Animal Shelter staff weigh-in on ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Many dogs and cats at the Lee County Animal Shelter still need forever homes.
Over the weekend, they along with many other shelters held “Clear the Shelter” events.
It was an opportunity for furry friends to be adopted out to forever homes at a reduced cost.
Shelter staff said this weekend’s event wasn’t quite as successful as previous “Clear the Shelter” events.
"We had nine dogs up for adoption and only four were adopted out, had 20 plus cats and only five were adopted and there really wasn’t a lot of people who came in and the way I look at the numbers from the other shelters, they didn’t do very well either,” Jackie Grigg, shelter manager, said.
Grigg said she is not sure of why the shelter had a slower turnout then previous years.
Grigg said they are still running adoption fee specials on cats through August.
