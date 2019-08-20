European book makers release odds for 2019 college football

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - College football fans have waited since January for action on the gridiron to kick off, and they’ll get their wish Saturday when Florida and Miami renew a long-dormant rivalry in Orlando.
Observers agree that the teams that finished in the top 10 last year will be the favorites to claim the championship this season. One odds maker, BookMaker.eu, has released their statistics showing the team they believe will be most likely to claim the trophy this coming January.
Odds to win the NCAA Championship
- Alabama +200 (2/1)
- Clemson +200 (2/1)
- Georgia +750 (15/2)
- Ohio State +1,200 (12/1)
- Michigan +1,300 (13/1)
- Oklahoma +1,500 (15/1)
- LSU +1,900 (19/1)
- Texas +4,500 (45/1)
- Oregon +5,000 (50/1)
- Texas A&M +5,500 (55/1)
- Washington +5,700 (57/1)
- Florida +6,000 (60/1)
- Utah +6,500 (65/1)
- Notre Dame +6,700 (67/1)
- Nebraska +8,500 (85/1)
- Auburn +9,000 (90/1)
- Penn State +13,500 (135/1)
- Florida State +14,000 (140/1)
- Miami Florida +14,500 (145/1)
- Iowa State +17,500 (175/1)
- Wisconsin +18,500 (185/1)
- Michigan State +19,000 (190/1)
- USC +20,000 (200/1)
- Iowa +21,000 (210/1)
- Mississippi State +21,000 (210/1)
- Baylor +22,000 (220/1)
- Washington State +23,000 (230/1)
- Oklahoma State +30,000 (300/1)
- TCU +21,000 (210/1)
- Virginia Tech +24,500 (245/1)
- Stanford +28,500 (285/1)
- Syracuse +32,500 (325/1)
- Purdue +35,000 (350/1)
- UCLA +37,500 (375/1)
Odds to win the SEC Championship
- Alabama -150 (2/3)
- Georgia +300 (3/1)
- LSU +900 (9/1)
- Auburn +2,000 (20/1)
- Florida +1,250 (25/2)
- Texas A&M +2,700 (27/1)
- Kentucky +4,500 (45/1)
- Mississippi State +4,500 (45/1)
- Tennessee +8,000 (80/1)
- South Carolnia +11,000 (110/1)
- Arkansas +25,000 (250/1)
- Mississippi +25,000 (250/1)
- Vanderbilt +30,000 (300/1)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy
- Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) +300 (3/1)
- Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) +250 (5/2)
- Jake Fromm (Georgia) +1,600 (16/1)
- Justin Fields (Ohio St.) +1,500 (15/1)
- Travis Etienne (Clemson) +1,800 (18/1)
- D’Andre Swift (Georgia) +1,600 (16/1)
- Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) +1,500 (15/1)
- Justin Herbert (Oregon) +1,900 (19/1)
- Sam Ehlinger (Texas) +2,600 (26/1)
- Ian Book (Notre Dame) +3,000 (30/1)
- Austin Kendall (West Virginia) +3,300 (33/1)
- Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) +3,300 (33/1)
- Shea Patterson (Michigan) +3,000 (30/1)
- Adrian Martinez (Nebraska) +1,500 (15/1)
- K.J. Costello (Standford) +5,000 (50/1)
- Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) +900 (9/1)
- Kelly Bryant (Missouri) +6,500 (65/1)
- Rondale Moore (Purdue) +5,500 (55/1)
- JT Daniels (USC) +4,000 (40/1)
- JK Dobbins (Ohio St) +4,500 (45/1)
- AJ Dillon (Boston College) +7,500 (75/1)
- Kellen Mond (Texas A&M) +5,000 (50/1)
- Jacob Eason (Washington +6,500 (65/1)
- Najee Harris (Alabama) +3,500 (35/1)
