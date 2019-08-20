Cook Co. district attorney talks deadly accident case

COOK CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County District Attorney is speaking out just days after a man convicted in a deadly accident was given no jail time.
In Sept. of 2015, a semi-truck owned by Scruggs Concrete Brick and Block, driven by William Foskey, was making a u-turn in foggy conditions in Lenox, according to a report.
Officials said Cameron David Corbitt died after his truck went under the semi.
Corbitt’s family believes they were cheated by the justice system.
District Attorney Dick Perryman spoke about the sentencing of Foskey. He said that the sentencing was the result of the facts of the case.
Perryman said that case appeared to represent a true accident. He didn’t want to go on camera but shared that Foskey is facing six misdemeanor charges, including second degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving.
Foskey was sentenced to six years of probation, one for every charge. He is also expected to pay about $2,000 in fines. A punishment that the family of Cameron Corbitt said isn’t enough.
“I might would feel different if I could speak with Mr. Foskey and him tell me that he’s sorry," said Beverly Hayes, Corbitt’s mother.
Hayes said he never said sorry to her or her grandchild that never got the chance to meet his dad.
The rest of the family shared that they were looking to the courts for justice for their missing loved one.
“I’m not going to cast judgment on the man but I really hoped that the Cook County jurisdiction would. They failed us. They failed our family today," said Corbitt’s cousin, Jennifer Tucker.
Foskey, who did not want to go on camera, said that this has been a pretty tough situation for him to deal with.
He declined our request for any further comment.
