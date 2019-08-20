Community mourns loss of teens in I-75 dirt bike accident

COOK CO., Ga. (WALB) - Cook County is sending wishes and prayers to two families who lost their children in an accident on Interstate 75 over the weekend.
“It’s just mind boggling and I couldn’t imagine going through it," said Cook County resident Todd Phillips.
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said two teen girls were traveling together on I-75 on a dirt bike when they were killed in an accident.
Something Phillips said he can’t imagine happening to his own 16-year-old.
“I think it’s the parents’ responsibility to always know where you’re children are and what they’re doing," said Phillips.
Troopers said it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.
GSP said there’s no word on why the girls were out or where they were headed.
An issue Codey Johnston has a problem with.
“If parents and teenagers would just communicate more, then something like this may be prevented from happening," said Johnston.
Troopers said the other vehicle involved didn’t even see the bike until it was too late, which they suspect was partially because the dirt bike the girls were riding didn’t have lights.
“The laws are in place, you just have to obey the laws," said Phillips.
The SUV ran into the back of the dirt-bike and Alexis Skye West, 15, and Alexis May Robinson, 16, both from Tifton, were immediately thrown from the bike.
“It sucks entirely because they had their whole lives ahead of them. The parents are just having their kids grow up and next thing you know they’re gone," said Johnston.
Troopers said the two did not have on helmets and were both declared dead at the scene.
Both Phillips, who’s a motorcyclist, and GSP said that out of the tragedy comes a warning to always follow the proper safety precautions.
“Wear a helmet, regardless of whatever state you’re in. Even if the law doesn’t require it, it’s your safety," said Phillips.
Officials said that the driver of the SUV had no serious injuries.
GSP said that if your motorized vehicle does not go at least 40 miles per hour, doesn’t have standardized equipment like lights and is not covered by the proper insurance, then you should stay off the road.
