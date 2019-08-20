Bypass wreck backs up traffic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the second consecutive day, a wreck in the eastbound lanes of the Liberty Bypass has traffic snarled.
Today’s accident appears to be near the location of Monday’s fatal wreck, just east of the Jefferson Street exits.
Officers of the Albany Police department are on the scene at this time.
Travelers are advised to find an alternate route for the time being.
We will have more on this developing story when the information is available.
