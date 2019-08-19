Supreme Court upholds Thomasville man’s murder conviction

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville man who was convicted of murdering a South Carolina veteran, just 10 days after he got home from the Army, will remain in prison.
A judge sentenced Alvin Davis III to two life sentences without parole, plus 80 years for the shooting death of Hassan Williams in July 2012.
Davis’ brother, Chaquel Cook, was sentenced to life plus 20 years, with the possibility of parole.
Prosecutors say they shot Williams during a robbery then set his car on fire. Cook and Davis were arrested, along with Keira Graham and Kimberly Williams.
Graham received life with the possibility of parole. Williams was charged with arson
