Seasonably warm with scattered storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm 80s and humid as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moved across SWGA Monday. It felt a bit about 10 hotter before rain cooled air brought some relief. Few changes for the week with this active more typical summertime weather pattern. Rain likely each afternoon and evening as highs reach upper 80s low 90s and lows hold low-mid 70s.
Looking ahead into the weekend, chances of rain about 60-70% with highs low 90s and lows low 70s.
