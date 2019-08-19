Protesters gather in Forsyth Park to advocate for more stringent gun laws

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of people gathered in Forsyth Park on Saturday to protest for more stringent gun laws.
Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action demonstrated at the Forsyth Park Fountain. They say tougher gun safety measures are needed to tackle gun violence across the country. The Georgia state legislative lead said two measures are the most important to the group.
"We are united today to ask Congress to take action,” said Anne Westbrook, the state legislative lead with Moms Demand Action. “And the specific action we want, is we want background checks on every single gun sale, and we want a strong red flag law passed, so that's why we're here."
Saturday’s rally in Savannah is one of dozens being held across the country this weekend.
