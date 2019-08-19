3 polling locations to close in Randolph Co.

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - The closing of three voting precincts in Randolph County has been finalized, according to officials.
On Monday, the Randolph County Board of Elections voted unanimously to consolidate three polling places.
The polling places to close are Carnegie, Fountain Bridge and Fourth District.
Officials said the the precincts lacked adequate heating and cooling and handicapped parking and bathrooms.
The board also voted to move the voting location from the gymnasium at Cuthbert Middle School to the cafeteria. Officials said the facility is cleaner, accessible and safe.
The board adopted a resolution to begin the consolidation process back in July.
