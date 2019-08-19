Police looking for man in July Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police are hoping the community can help them find a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of Takeem Maurice Brown, 23.
Kinbrell Resheard Jones, 26, is wanted for murder in the July shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Brown was shot in the chest twice on Heard Avenue just before 2 a.m. on July 15, police said.
Police describe Jones as 5′7 and weighing about 194 pounds.
Anyone who may know Jones’ whereabouts or believe they may have seen him is urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or a homicide investigator at (229) 320-0797.
