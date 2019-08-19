Neighbors react to illegal dump site only feet from their home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Another illegal dump site found in Albany is one of many found in the last few months.
Lavance Merritt lives next to an illegal dump site on Mobile Avenue.
He says “It makes the neighborhood look worse, look bad.”
He adds he was surprised one day to walk out of his home and see it.
"I was like woah. How can someone leave this on the side of the road like this and keep going? People been digging through it and making it worse."
Merritt believes his neighbor was evicted and left this mess for someone else to clean up.
Judy Bowles with Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful arrived to the site and started cleaning up some to keep pests away. She said, “There’s some plastic containers here; they’re full of water because we’ve had some rain, and so I was turning those over so that hopefully we won’t have mosquitoes.”
Merritt says the dump site has been here for around a week and a half.
Bowles says that’s too long, and adds “Commissioner Jon Howard, Ward 1, was riding by and saw this. The shock for me is why haven’t the neighbors called the day this was put out.”
Commissioner Jon Howard said, “Tomorrow morning I’m going to do a quick email to public works, and ask them ‘can they take this up ASAP?’ because the longer it stays here the more its going to be an eye-sore, and the bad part about it, it’s in the community and you got children playing around it.”
Commissioner Howard says those people illegally dumping can face up to a thousand dollar fine and or community service hours.
City leaders say if you see an illegal dump site, make sure to call 311 to report it.
