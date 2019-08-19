Incident report released in W Highland homicide

Quamyia Jones, 17, was found dead on the scene when police arrived, according to Albany police. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has obtained a copy of the incident report in a homicide that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.

Quamyia Jones was shot and found dead in the 1900 block of West Highland Avenue on Aug. 10.

Two witnesses said they saw Jones and another person standing near Jones’ car on Highland Avenue, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report.

Witnesses said a newer model gray Hyundai Elantra pulled up to Jones.

One witness said he could hear the people inside the car ask for Jones’ phone number, the incident report stated.

[ Interactive: Tracking 2019 Dougherty County homicide cases ]

Witnesses said the Hyundai then drove off before speeding back moments later, the incident report stated.

Witnesses said that was when shots were fired at Jones and the person with her.

Albany Police have not named a suspect in the case.

Police are still looking for more information on a 2018 Gray Elantra after they say someone stole it from somewhere on Julia Avenue.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

