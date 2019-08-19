Incident report released in Cherry Avenue shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New details have been released in the Cherry Avenue shooting that left a 15-year-old injured.
The incident report stated the details of what lead up to Walter Favors being injured in the shooting.
Witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting said a green SUV, either a Kia or Hyundai, circled the block multiple times, according to the incident report.
The report stated the victim was asked where he was coming from prior to the shooting, and he refused to answer the question.
The 15-year-old was struck multiple times in the leg while riding his bike, according to APD.
This shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
