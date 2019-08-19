Cook Co. man sentenced for child molestation

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County man pleaded guilty to child molestation and statutory rape, according to Dick Perry, Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney.
Devante Miller, 21, was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 15 to be served in the Georgia prison system.
Miller was also banished from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, which includes Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
The guilty plea stems from an incident involving a 12-year-old victim in 2016.
“It is a great relief to have a predator like Devante Miller off the street and to know that our children are safer today with Miller in prison," Perryman said. "Individuals that harm children shall be punished to the full extent of the law. I am proud that my office continues to prosecute and imprison people who harm children in this judicial circuit. I must thank the Sparks Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work on this case. I must also thank ADA Jennifer Rue Smith for her dedication in seeing this case to its conclusion.”
