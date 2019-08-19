‘Bubba’ Hiers, Paula Deen’s brother, passes away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Paula Deen’s brother and Savannah restaurateur Earl “Bubba” Wayne Hiers Jr. passed away last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Hiers was born in Albany, Ga. before moving to Savannah in 2000 to join his sister in the restaurant business. He was the owner and general manager of Uncle Bubba’s Oyster House.
According to the obituary, the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors – 1503 Dawson Road in Albany preceding his funeral and Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors with Father John J. Lyons officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts be designated for cancer research at Mayo Clinic online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN. 55905 or Hospice Savannah – Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
