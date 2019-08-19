Americus town hall meeting set for Tuesday

AMERICUS , Ga. (WALB) - Americus residents will soon have a chance to speak directly to those that can make a difference in their community.
Daryl Dowdell, District 6 councilman, is hosting a town hall meeting on Tuesday.
Many departments such as public works, law enforcement and Main Street will be represented.
A Q & A segment will also be held.
"We are just wanting to answer any questions that they may have and put all doubts in their minds to rest,” Dowdell said.
Citizen engagement and the 2020 census are some of the topics set for discussion.
Although District 6 is hosting it, city leaders said all Americus residents are welcome to come.
It starts at 6 p.m. at Rees Park Economic Development Center.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.