Americus Animal Control: No more animals spotted with signs of rabies

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Animal Control still wants residents to use some caution after a fox showed signs of rabies last week.
Agent Travis Moody said they have not seen any more animals in that area with signs of rabies.
The fox was found in the northwestern area of Americus city limits.
Moody said a patrol has been in the area three to four times a day.
“I don’t think that it’s an epidemic," Moody said. “So, I don’t want people to, you know, go off the deep end worried about everything, just use a little bit of caution in everyday life. Make sure your animals have been vaccinated, inoculation is key to keeping this from becoming a problem."
Moody said if you see an animal with possible signs of rabies, report it by calling 911.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.