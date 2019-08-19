Albany residents stunned by woman’s stabbing on Cotton Avenue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany Police say Tamika Johnson was the victim of the stabbing that happened Saturday in the 800 block of Cotton Avenue around 5 pm.
One man, who didn’t want his face on camera says “I’m shocked that it happened. It could be any area but I’m just shocked that it happened, because nobody should have to live under that type of abuse or circumstance that’s putting their life in danger.”
Albany police say Tamika Johnson told them her ex boyfriend stabbed her in the stomach after an argument.
The man adds “just knowing that its so close to relatives, it kind of worries me.”
He says it’s, normally a quiet area and this kind of of violence is unusual and adds “I can’t say much about the law enforcement, because every time I’m over in this area, I don’t actually live over here, I’m over here pretty much... I see them cruising through, so I know they’re patrolling.”
Albany police say no one is in custody and they are treating this as an aggravated assault.
He adds “I know that from looking at all the police officers and everything, he will be caught, its just a matter of time.”
We did reach out for an update on Johnson’s condition, but we haven’t heard back at this time.
