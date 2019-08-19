One dead in Albany bypass accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southbound traffic on the Liberty Bypass has slowed to a crawl between the Jefferson Street and Blaylock Steet exits due to a single vehicle wreck.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is on the scene, and confirms to WALB that one person has died in the wreck.
Officers of the Albany Police Department are on scene assisting.
We will have more information as soon as we can.
It’s best to avoid this area for the time being, until the area is cleared.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.