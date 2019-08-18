South Ga. helps Clear the Shelters

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pets all across the region were adopted as part of the annual Clear the Shelters event Saturday.
For little to no cost, families were able to adopt pets from participating shelters.
The Albany Humane Society had families and volunteers ready to help bring their new furry friends home.
“So, here I help people find a dog or cat, sizes small to large. I am really happy because a lot of these pets don’t get homes very easily,” said Adyson Ricketson, a volunteer with the Albany Humane Society.
One returning pet owner said he had to come back and get his dog a companion.
“We got her here last year and she looked just like him, but now this is how she turned out. We started off with Precious because the dog we had before died in a car accident. We are looking for her a new friend so she can have somebody to play with,” said returning pet owner Kavon Thomas.
The Albany Humane Society was one of seven shelters that participated in 2019′s Clear the Shelters event in Southwest Georgia. Joining them was the Humane Society of Terrell County, the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County, the Lee County Animal Shelter, Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society, Best Friends Human Society in Worth County and the Moultrie Colquitt-County Humane Society.
While the events ended at different times depending on the shelter, Terrell County’s was based online and took applications until midnight.
WALB has reached out to all of the shelters to find out how many pets were adopted Saturday. So far, four have responded and they are listed below.
- Moultrie Colquitt-County Humane Society: 11 pets found furever homes
- Lee County Animal Shelter: Four dogs and five cats were adopted
- Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County: Three kittens and two puppies found a home
- Humane Society of Terrell County: As of 8:30 p.m. only one pet had been adopted, but the shelter will be accepting applications online until midnight.
While several pets found homes Saturday, even more are still searching for a furever family.
