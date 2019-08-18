Police: Taxi driver sexually assaulted ‘profoundly disabled’ woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing sexual abuse charges after authorities say he assaulted a disabled woman who was riding in his taxi cab.
According to an arrest slip for Ismael Omer, the victim was picked up in his Yellow Cab, outside Downs Syndrome of Louisville for a ride home.
On the way to her home, police say Omer pulled the car over in an unknown location, got in the back seat and sexually assaulted the victim. He then returned to the driver’s seat and drove her home.
When she got home, witnesses saw her ‘visibly upset and frantic’, and they called police.
Authorities said the victim ‘has a profound intellectual disability.'
Omer is charged with second degree sexual abuse. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
