Father, son charged in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man and his son have been charged in a fatal Albany shooting that happened Wednesday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police reported on Facebook that Willie Mobley, 40, and his son Jacorie Mobley, 22, have both been charged in the death of Kawoski Antonio Newberry, 20.
Newberry was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Cherry Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
After being interviewed by police, Willie and Jacorie were both charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
They have both been booked in the Dougherty County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.