Bainbridge Public Safety needs your help finding this woman
Bainbridge Public Safety is looking to identify this woman. Do you know who she is? (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook page)
By Krista Monk | August 17, 2019 at 8:10 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 8:10 PM

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is hoping you can help identify a woman they said was involved in a hit and run.

According to BPS, the woman was driving her vehicle and hit another vehicle at Yesterday’s Diner Saturday morning.

She abandoned the vehicle and left the scene on foot, BPS said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who knows who she is or where she might be is asked to reach out Sgt. Chuck Strickland by phone at (229) 726-4742 or by email at chucks@bainbridgecity.com. You can also submit an anonymous tip for BPS here.

