Bainbridge Public Safety needs your help finding this woman

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is hoping you can help identify a woman they said was involved in a hit and run.
According to BPS, the woman was driving her vehicle and hit another vehicle at Yesterday’s Diner Saturday morning.
She abandoned the vehicle and left the scene on foot, BPS said in a Facebook post.
Anyone who knows who she is or where she might be is asked to reach out Sgt. Chuck Strickland by phone at (229) 726-4742 or by email at chucks@bainbridgecity.com. You can also submit an anonymous tip for BPS here.
