Tracking weekend heat, humidity and rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some got rain but most stayed dry Friday. A stationary front draped across SWGA kept hot, dry conditions north and scattered showers and storms along and south of the boundary. The front moves very little Saturday therefore a repeat of hot 90s with feels like temperatures 100-105 and dry while areas east and south can expect another round of rain.
Sunday the weak front retreats north allowing tropical moisture to increase and spread across SWGA. Rain chances rise while highs drop into the 80s low 90s. This unsettled weather pattern continues next week with showers and thunderstorms likely each day. Slightly below to near average temperatures hold lows low 70s highs upper 80s around 90.
