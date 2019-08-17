Third suspect arrested in 2018 Albany ‘apparent assassination attempt’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Prosecutors said another Albany man is behind bars for what they are calling an apparent assassination attempt in May of 2018.
Dontavious Demond Hudson Jr. has been arrested on several charges in connection to a shooting at the Brother’s Convenience Store.
Andrea Willis was shot several times, leaving her completely paralyzed.
Originally, Darrell Eiland and Jarrod Brown were indicted on several aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges following the shooting.
Hudson faces those same charges. He, along with Eiland, are also facing conspiracy to commit murder charges as well.
“Pursuant to the original charges he had been at large. And with the assistance of US Marshals and other efforts by law enforcement, he was finally arrested,” said Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
Prosecutors said moving forward, there are still arrests to be made in this case.
Brown pleaded guilty to all five counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery in April. His sentence has been set, however, it is dependent on his full cooperation during the court actions against his co-defendants throughout the rest of this case, according to Edwards.
An arraignment date will be set for Eiland and Hudson.
