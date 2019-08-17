Moody Air Force Base hosts dedication and change of command

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base is now home to a permanent memorial for an airman killed in the line of duty.
Dozens of airmen, friends and family gathered to dedicate an event room to Capt. Mark Weber.
Weber now has the Capt. Weber Memorial Event Center named in his honor. He was a combat rescue officer and only 29-years-old.
Base officials said he was killed last year in a helicopter crash while in Iraq, supporting an operation.
“I know when Mark got to Heaven, he was met with the words, ‘Well done my good and faithful servant. You have fought the good fight. You have finished the race. You have kept your faith,'" said Lt. Col. Jason Egger with the 38th Rescue Squadron.
Event speakers shared that Webber will forever be a part of the squadron and Moody Air Force Base.
They said Webber will also be remembered as a courageous leader, a caring friend and a phenomenal combat rescue officer.
Ahead of the dedication, dozens of airmen under the 38th Rescue Squadron on Moody Air Force Base now have a new leader.
The airmen, community leaders and base leaders came together for the change of command ceremony. During which, the commander of the 347th Rescue Group shared a kind word about Egger, the outgoing leader.
“You are a leader that just happened to be in command right now and I know you’ll continue that after today. This is the way you were built and we need more like you," said Col. Bryan Creel, commander of the 347th Rescue Group.
Creel referenced Egger as having been the crucial leader the squadron has needed for the past two years.
Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Morgan’s command officially began with the passing of the flag.
