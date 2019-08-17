Meeting set to curb violence in Albany, spread love

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany community leaders are asking for your help in taking a stand against violence by attending a community outreach meeting on Monday. They’re calling it the “Taking Love to the Streets” event.
At the meeting, community leaders plan to form a group of serious mentors ready to take action. They will have an hour-long conversation to discuss issues.
Then they will visit the areas where recent shootings happened to spread love. Leaders will knock on doors to extend mentorship and assistance to families and youth who need it.
“They’re really just looking for love, for mentors, somebody to look up to. And quite naturally, when you don’t have it, you form your own group of people, your own group of friends that will help you navigate through life,” said Lawrence Knighton, community organizer.
Leaders are hoping to get at least 200 people to join the meeting and their walk in the community.
The outreach event will be held Monday at the Albany Law Enforcement Center and will start at 6 p.m.
