Higher rain chances arrive on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, rain chances decreasing with lows in the low to mid 70s.
The stationary boundary currently placed over portions of South Georgia will lift north on Sunday. Tropical moisture will increase for the entire viewing area. A few morning showers are possible on Sunday. Showers and storms become likely by the afternoon. Rain chance is 60%. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Higher rain chances will stick around into early next week as the boundary is parked to our north. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
A more typical summertime pattern returns by Tuesday as high pressure moves in.
Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon.
