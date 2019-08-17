Albany police: Woman stabbed by ex-boyfriend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was stabbed on Cotton Avenue Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m., according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD said the woman was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend sometime between 5 and 5:15 p.m.
Police and EMS responded to the scene in the 800 block of Cotton Avenue.
No details on the woman’s injuries have been released at this time.
Police have not said what led to the stabbing or if anyone is in custody.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as they come in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.