Albany police push for more at-home conversations to keep kids safe, out of trouble

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the weekend approaches, police want you to keep a close eye on your kids and know where they are at all times.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said now is the time to have real sit-down conversations with your children about the dangers of being out late at night.
That includes being at the wrong place at the wrong time and around the wrong people.
Persley said they’re seeing more kids involved in more violent crimes. He also said that each of the recent shootings happened after 11 p.m.
Persley said it’s time to make sure some intervention and prevention is done. He believes this starts with one-on-one conversations at home with parents and kids. He said this type of communication should start as early as 5 years old.
Recommended conversations should include how to conduct yourself in public, be aware of your surroundings and know the crowd you hang around.
“Try to be aware and cautious that there are certain people who are looking for someone to victimize and everyone needs to be cautious, especially our younger populations. Be cautious of where you go, what time you go there, who you’re with and who you may be around because everyone may not have good intentions," explained Persley.
Persley said parents shouldn’t have to do this alone. He is encouraging more mentors to be a part of children’s lives to constantly send these messages as well. He believes the more kids have these conversations with adults, it could eventually bring about change and keep them safe and out of trouble.
The Albany Police Department (APD) is also reminding residents about the ongoing curfew for all children.
APD said children under the age of 18 must be at home and supervised by an adult from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Children should also be inside and supervised on Fridays and Saturdays from midnight to 6 a.m.
Police are also stepping up presence at Dougherty County Schools in the wake of the recent violence.
Police want to make sure everyone is staying safe and aware of their surroundings.
Albany police made a post on Facebook reminding people on what to do if you ever see suspicious activity.
APD shows us these steps to take before calling 911, starting with who did you see, what exactly did you see happen, what time did it happen, where were you when you saw it and lastly, why did you think it was suspicious?
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.