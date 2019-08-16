Worth Co. BOE to extend contact for Bill Settle as superintendent

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - Bill Settle will be the Worth County superintendent for another year after board members voted unanimously to extend his contract, according to board member Randy Bacon.
Settle accepted the superintendent position back in 2017.
The extension comes after a year filled with obstacles including a lawsuit by a former teacher, the firing of an incoming band director who was indicted on sex charges and protest over former Principal Harley Calhoun’s contact.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.