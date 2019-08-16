Wilcox Co. Sheriff’s Office want to know if these items were stolen from you after burglary arrests

WILCOX CO., Ga. (WALB) - After two people were arrested for burglary, the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office wants to know if antiques they found were stolen.
Investigator Steve Mauldin said they believe the antiques found after arresting Clinton Fountain, 41, and Danielle Raymond, 34, in Pitts may have been stolen out of barns in the Crisp County area and the owners may have no idea that the items are even missing.
Fountain and Raymond were both charged with first degree burglary. Fountain is also facing narcotic charges in Worth County.
The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office has posted over 100 photos of possible stolen antique items. Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 467-2322.
To see all of the posts with photos of possibly stolen antiques, visit the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
