Valdosta man arrested for street stabbing

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges after police say he approached another man walking down the street and stabbed him in the torso.
Law enforcement arrested Quadir Powell, 30, after he fled the scene.
It happened on the 2100 block of Hill Street.
A man passing through Valdosta said that he’s shocked to hear about this type of violence in a town that he frequents.
Edward Giles said he’s not letting the fear of something like his happening to him control his life though.
“You just have to deal with it and be aware of your surroundings because the world isn’t going to stop being ugly," said Giles.
Powell is facing charges of felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a knife during commission of a crime, and giving a false name.
The victim in that stabbing was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No word on the motivation behind the attack.
