Turner Co. native becomes new superintendent

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County has a new Superintendent and many might recognize his face as a native to the area.
Craig Matthews says he’s thrilled about his chance to come back to where his career started. Matthews is returning from his position as the Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education Director in Tift County.
Matthews previously worked in several positions in the Turner County School System such as a teacher, coach and also a principal.
We spoke with Matthews on Thursday about his thoughts and challenges for his new role as Superintendent.
“I am glad to be in Turner County; I have worked in Turner County before and I am glad to be back and work in the community,” Matthews said.
“The challenges we are going to be facing is to improve student achievement. And the way we are going to do that is getting our combination of new people that we have in the system; and our veterans that have been here a long time working together and working in the same direction,” Matthews said.
Matthews also wants people in Turner County to know that their overall goal this school year is to build great interaction and relationships with faculty, staff and students.
