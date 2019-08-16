Tracking more rain over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Most are enjoying a really nice day albeit rather warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely into early evening however mostly dry.
Over the weekend a weak front retreats north allowing tropical moisture to spread across SWGA. Rain chances rise while highs drop into the 80s. This unsettled weather pattern continues next week with showers and thunderstorms likely each day. Slightly below to near average temperatures hold lows low 70s highs upper 80s around 90.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.