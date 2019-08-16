Theatre Albany inspires generations of patrons

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Theatre Albany is starting its 87th season this year.
The playhouse has seen six months of renovations and board members will be able to do even more thanks to a donation on Friday.
Theatre Albany board members said there is just something about this historic place that pulled them in once and has kept them coming back for decades.
On Friday, Synovus Bank donated money to the theater, but they aren’t the first ones who have helped the renovation process along the way.
Since opening in 1932, Theatre Albany has drawn people in a way they just can’t seem to explain.
“We got here in October, and I had auditioned for show already and I got a part, so we had to delay our honeymoon because I was, of course, here,” Doug Lorder said.
Lorber is the president of Theatre Albany. He’s married to a very understanding Nancy Lorber, who herself now participates in the theater, even after a postponed honeymoon.
“I actually managed to get my wife in a few shows. But she was more of a box office, makeup, set dresser type person,” Lorber said.
As the oldest art forum in Albany, Theatre Albany has seen every seat in the house full of a captivated audience, but it’s seen the hard times, as well.
“Back in the early 90s, we had 2,500 subscribers before the flood and this place was packed. And things have dwindled over the years and things have happened,” said Lorber, reminiscing on the past.
The theater may have suffered at the hands of time and mother nature, but thanks to donations, like the $10,000 from Synovus Bank, much needed repairs have brought a little of that theater magic back to the playhouse.
“Hopefully, this will bring a lot of interest and attention to the fine arts in our community,” said Pam Simmons, Synovus Bank of Albany president.
The curtains are drawn, the stage is set, the box office open. A place decades full of history, is now ready to welcome the next generation of patrons.
“There’s nothing like live theater. If you ever come see a show, you’re like why haven’t I been here before. You know, this is just a hidden jewel in this town,” said Lorber.
Theatre Albany will have it’s first show of it’s 87th season starting Sept. 13.
If you want to get involved with the historic theater yourself, there are auditions Sunday and Monday nights at 6 p.m.
You can find more information about the shows here.
