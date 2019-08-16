Sumter Co. names new fire chief

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Board of Commissioners announced Jerry Harmon as the new Sumter County Fire and Rescue Chief.
“I’m ready for the challenge. You know, ready to hit the ground running and working with all my staff,” said Harmon.
After more than 32 years of public service, Harmon will now lead the men and women of Sumter County Fire and Rescue.
Harmon started his fire career on his 18th birthday, beginning as a volunteer firefighter.
He's also worked in law enforcement for the past 14 years.
“Since day one, that’s always been my goal, was to become fire chief. Just like anybody else starting out their career in the fire service. That’s always been my goal to be the fire chief. And I feel like I’ve worked my way through the ranks.”
Chief Harmon says the community’s response has been overwhelming since the news was announced.
"The phone calls, the text messages -- I'm just overwhelmed at the response that I've received from the public along with family and friends."
He says he's excited to take on this new role.
“I really look forward to serving our community in this capacity. I think we’ve got an excellent fire department. I think there’s good things to come from our fire department.”
Harmon takes over the position from former Chief John Ekaitis. He begins his new role immediately.
