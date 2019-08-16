Second person dies after shooting near Alabama State University

By WSFA Staff | August 15, 2019 at 9:06 PM EDT - Updated August 15 at 10:53 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams says a second person has now died as a result of a shooting near the campus of Alabama State Thursday.

Originally one person was killed and four others were injured, including three with life-threatening injuries.

Williams said the shooting happened in the 800 block of N University Drive near the campus of Alabama State.

Alabama State President Quinton Ross Jr., in a statement shared with ASU faculty and staff, says the shooting is unrelated to the university but that it happened at a business near campus. His full statement is below:

The shooting is still under investigation. Check back for updates.

