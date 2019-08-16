Reminder from law enforcement: Children 13 and younger must wear life vests on moving boats, kayaks

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - If your kids are on the water without life jackets, you could get a citation.
This warning comes after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said a 1-year-old child was on the Kinchafoonee Creek this weekend, without a life-saving device on.
DNR officers said it would only take one of the sharp sticks that fill the Kinchafoonee Creek to pop any type of inflatable device, sending a child straight into the water.
“Georgia law states, if you’re under 13, you must wear a wearable, personable flotation device of the correct size,” said Randy James, with the Lee County Marshal’s Office.
Something that may seem common sense for some, has actually become a problem on the waters this summer.
Just recently, DNR officers gave citations to several people who had their kids on the Kinchafoonee Creek without life vests on.
“If you’re anchored down, tied up to a tree, not moving, they can take the PFD off,” said James.
DNR officers gave citations to a family on the creek this weekend. They said a kayaker was caught pulling a one-year-old child in an inflatable pool behind him. They said the important item missing was a life jacket.
“Once they start moving, the child has to put it back on,” James said.
Lee County Code Enforcement Officers, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and DNR will increase their patrols the next few weekends.
They won’t only be checking for life vests, they’re making sure you aren’t littering or driving boats while intoxicated above the legal limit.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.