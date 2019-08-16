A front is dividing southwest Georgia. Highway 319 will generally be the dividing line. Northwest will see more sunshine, less humidity and hotter afternoon temperatures. Southeast will be more humid, not as hot in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This frontal boundary will slowly climb north this weekend. That spreads Tropical moisture back over the region with better rain chances and cooling daytime highs. Most of next week looks to be unsettled, with good afternoon rain chances and highs near 90 degrees.